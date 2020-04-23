Can COVID-19 spread from people to animals?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing new guidelines for pet owners now that two New York cats have tested positive for coronavirus.

They include not letting your pets interact with people or animals outside of your home, walking dogs on a leash while social distancing and avoiding areas where a large number of people or animals gather.

ABC4 talked to some pet owners at Fairmont Park in Salt Lake City to get their take. They include Isabel Finegold and her 4-year-old dog Chewy.

“He is an Australian shepard, Chihuahua mix we think,” said Finegold. “I got him as a rescue at the Salt Lake County animal shelter.”

Amid the COVID19 outbreak, Finegold is trying to maintain her normal routine.

“I definitely still want to take him places like to the park, to the dog park. So, you know I just want to make sure he’s as safe as possible when I’m doing those things. I definitely keep him on a leash. When I get in I sanitize his harness and his leash and definitely wipe him down. I’m trying to keep everything clean and bacteria free.”

The CDC says it’s still learning about this virus, and in some situations coronavirus can spread from people to animals.