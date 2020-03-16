Cafe Zupas closing dining rooms due to coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cafe Zupas will close their dining rooms starting Monday as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

To encourage social distancing, the restaurant chain will only take orders from their mobile app or online. If ordered with the mobile app or online, Cafe Zupas employees will run your food out to your car when you arrive or deliver it to your door.

Cafe Zupas is one of many restaurants closing their dining rooms in wake of the coronavirus. Chick-fil-A and Starbucks have also closed their dining rooms in order to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

