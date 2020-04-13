Cache Valley sees gardening spike amidst COVID-19 pandemic

LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Garden shops have been swamped and there’s an uptick in home gardening in Cache Valley since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shelves at garden shops may be empty, but that goes to show, that people’s gardens are getting full.

Gardening and planting. It’s a good de-stressor according to gardener Allison Hillman. She says it’s a hobby she can focus on especially now during the pandemic, with all her free time.

“We might not know if farmers markets are even going to happen this summer, It might not be something we’re allowed to do as a community, so I think people should definitely get out there, start growing their own stuff, their own produce,” said Hillman.

Brock Wilson says it also helps with mental health during the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are so many ways to actively fight against the stigma of just staying home and being a couch potato, and being able to make the world around you a more beautiful place, is something that would obviously for me, at least, would make me feel better. The more color and green I see the more I feel better about life,” said gardener and employee at Anderson’s Seed & Garden, Brock Wilson.

“This year we’ve seen a jump in excitement about planting,” said owner of Anderson’s Seed & Garden, Mark Anderson.

Mark Anderson of Anderson’s Seed and Garden in Logan says it’s been so busy, keeping up with social distancing in stores has been a challenge. But there hasn’t been a shortage of seeds for their store.

“Before things happened with social distancing, we had 30/40/50 people all up in that area at one time, so we implemented a numbering system to keep the number of people down, so you come in and get a number and so we will call you over the intercom so you can come up to the seed counter, and we’ll try to keep 6-8 people up at the seed counter,” said Anderson.

Allison and Brock say its important to support these local businesses during a time like this and be there for your community.

“We’re so lucky to be able to, as people in Logan and in Utah, to be able to come to a place like this that is locally owned and family owned and be able to provide ourselves with something that could sustain us for the rest of this epidemic,” said Brock.

Anderson says he’s hired several new people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and they will continue to follow the CDC guidelines to keep employees and customers in the community safe.