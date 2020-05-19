PROVO (ABC4 News) – Brigham Young University announced Monday they will not accept their CARES allocation from the Department of Education; they were allocated $32.2 million in aid.

In a press release, the university says they will instead provide emergency funds privately to students enrolled in the Winter 2020 semester who are struggling, “to meet their basic needs due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.”

The Department of Education allocated funds to all universities in the U.S. based on headcount with the stipulation that half of all funds go directly to students in emergency aid. In the release, BYU said, “While funds were earmarked for BYU under the CARES Act, the university did not apply for this support, nor has it requested or received any of these funds.”

BYU students should look for instructions on how to apply for financial aid in their YMessages, BYU’s internal messaging service.

