BYU encourages students taking in-person classes or living on campus to be tested for COVID-19

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) Brigham Young University is encouraging students who are taking at least one in-person or blended class to be tested for COVID-19 within the first ten days of the winter semester.

The University made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Facebook post, BYU students who are 18 years or older, who are not experiencing symptoms or haven’t tested positive for the virus in the last 90 days can receive the test free of charge.

The University also said that these students may also be selected to participate in random COVID-19 testing during the semester.

Testing will run at the Wilkinson Student Center Garden Court and in the Richards Building from Jan. 8 to Jan 20.

Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms during the designated testing period will be able to be tested at the BYU Student Health Center, which would be covered by the student’s insurance or BYU, the University said in the post.

BYU will also continue to require face masks as well as the use of the Healthy Together Passport app, or physical daily passport forms in order to access certain on-campus facilities, including the Harold B. Lee Library. These requirements still apply to students who have already tested positive for the virus, the University said.

Students who are interested in registering for COVID-19 testing can sign up here.