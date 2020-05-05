Business, nonprofits team up to help feed Utah families

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) –  Utah Community Action hosted a community event to distribute food and daily essentials to families affected by the coronavirus crisis.

 The curbside pickup event was sponsored by Teleperformance with food and essentials provided by hunger relief organization Feed the Children.

Through their partnership, they provided support to 80 families who are struggling due to layoffs and lack of resources during the pandemic.

Each participating family receive a 25-pound box of shelf-stable food such as canned vegetables, cereal, peanut butter and mac ‘n cheese; and a 15-pound box of essentials with personal-care items such as shampoo, lotion and toothpaste.

