Box Elder County: Officials cancel 2020 Peach days

Box Elder County, Utah (ABC4 News) – Developing news from Box Elder Chamber of Commerce and Brigham City corporation, according to Box Elder News Journal, the Peach Days celebrations for 2020 are officially cancelled.

The decision comes as county officials work to limit mass gatherings in order to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Currently, the Bear River Jurisdiction has reported 1556 of Utah’s 23,000 positive cases of coronavirus.

The event typically draws crowds from communities throughout Northern Utah and Southern Idaho.

