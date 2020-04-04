Boat ramps on Lake Powell to close April 6

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA (ABC4 News) – The National Park Service and the State of Utah is closing all public boat ramps on Lake Powell to protect employee and visitor health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NPS officials say this closure will remain in effect until Gov. Gary Herbert lifts the “Stay at Home” Directive or a determination by health officials is made that ramp operations can be conducted safely under CDC guidelines for social distancing.

This temporary closure will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 6 and boaters should be prepared to depart by no later than 5 p.m.

“Owners of private vessels moored at marinas will be able to access their vessels but due to the suspension of visitor services and public safety resources on Lake Powell, voyaging outside of marinas on private vessels is prohibited, ” officials said in a news release Friday evening.

Multiple access areas of Lake Powell remain open for shore-based swimming and water recreation.