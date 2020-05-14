Blood donations needed amid coronavirus crisis

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The American Red Cross is asking for healthy individuals to step up to help patients experiencing health crises by donating blood or platelets.
Officials say as COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation, but blood and platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.
Donating blood is an easy way to care for each other and ensure hospitals have the blood products patients rely on, according to officials.
As a thank you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, all who come to give blood or platelets officials say May 15-31 will receive a special Red Cross “We’re all in this together” T-shirt, by mail, while supplies last. Donors must have a valid email address on file to claim their T-shirts.
How to help
Healthy individuals who are feeling well are asked to make an appointment to donate this May by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions including social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff have been implemented to safeguard donors, volunteers, and employees.
The Red Cross is also looking for blood drive hosts to help ensure stable blood supply. Learn more and sign up to sponsor a drive by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Below are upcoming blood donation opportunities May 15-31:
- Bountiful
- 5/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Bountiful Community, 540 North 1200 East
- Clearfield
- 5/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., ConService – Clearfield, 1366 Legend Hills Drive #230
- Clinton
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Clinton Utah North Stake, 1800 North 1500 West
- Farmington
- 5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Station Park, 140 N. West Union Avenue
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Farmington North Stake, 1885 North Summerwood Dr
- Fruit Heights
- 5/21/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fruit Heights Utah Stake, 910 South Mountain Road
- Kaysville
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Kaysville Utah Deseret Mill Stake, 1275 W 200 North, Flint St
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Kaysville Utah Stake, 205 South Angel Street
- Layton
- 5/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Layton Northridge Church Street Chapel, 2510 North Church Street
- 5/22/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Layton Valley View Stake, 1589 E. Gentile
- Draper
- 5/29/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Adventure Church, 352 West 12300 South #100
- Herriman
- 5/22/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Fort Herriman Stake, 12737 South 6000 West
- Kearns
- 5/30/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kearns West Stake, 6157 Borax Avenue
- Murray
- 5/28/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Intermountain Healthcare, 5245 South College Drive
- 5/28/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., K2 the Church, 5049 Murray Blvd.
- Riverton
- 5/15/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mountain View Village, 4500 West 13400 South
- 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Riverton Utah Western Springs Stake, 12691 South 3600 West
- Salt Lake City
- 5/18/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salt Lake County Complex, 2001 South State Street, South Bldg. USU Room S1010
- 5/18/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Encompass Health and Hospice, 6616 South 900 East
- 5/18/2020: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Taylorsville Young Single Adult Stake, 4845 S. 1365 W., Woodhaven Drive
- 5/19/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Method Studio, 360 W. Aspen Ave
- 5/19/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Salt Lake Cottonwood Stake, 1830 East 6400 South
- 5/23/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Parkway YSA, 5750 South Nena Way
- 5/26/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hilton Salt Lake City Center, 255 South West Temple
- 5/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., ARC, 6616 South 900 East
- 5/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Utah State Board of Education, 250 East 500 South
- 5/29/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Harley Davidson of Salt Lake, 2928 State Street
- Sandy
- 5/15/2020: 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Salt Lake Brighton Stake, 2895 East Creek Road
- 5/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., The Waterford School, 1480 E 9400 S
- 5/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church and School, 1815 East 9800 South
- South Jordan
- 5/18/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Spirit of America Chapter, NSDAR, 10673 S. Redwood Road
- 5/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Rio Tinto, 4700 Daybreak Parkway
- West Jordan
- 5/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., West Jordan Cobble Creek Stake, 8150 Grizzly Way
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., West Jordan Bingham Creek Stake, 8539 South 2200 West
- 5/28/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., West Jordan Utah Sycamore Stake, 7580 Abbotsbury Utah
- American Fork
- 5/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Fork Utah South Stake, 507 West 700 North
- 5/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., American Fork Utah Hillcrest Stake, 165 N. 350 W.
- Eagle Mountain
- 5/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Eagle Mountain Utah Stake, 2977 E. Saddle Rock Road
- Highland
- 5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alpine Utah West Stake, 327 Long
- Lehi
- 5/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lehi Utah Central Stake, 200 N. Center Street
- 5/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Lehi Utah Stake, 1125 W. 300 N
- Orem
- 5/20/2020: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., Provo Utah YSA 10th Stake, 735 East 800 South
- Pleasant Grove
- 5/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pleasant Grove Utah Garden Stake, 745 North 600 West
- Provo
- 5/19/2020: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Utah State Hospital, 1300 East Center
- 5/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 255 South 700 East
- 5/22/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Provo City Library, 550 N University Ave
- 5/23/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., North Park Stake, 1066 West 200 North5/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Provo City Library, 550 N University Ave
- 5/26/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Grandview Stake, 1600 North 1880 West
- Saratoga Springs
- 5/15/2020: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saratoga Springs Utah Israel Canyon Stake, 136 W Summerhill Dr.
- Springville
- 5/19/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Springcreek Stake, 760 North 400 East
- Ogden
- 5/16/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 514 24th St
- 5/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Golden Spike-Harley Davidson-Ogden, 5152 S. 1500 W.
- 5/27/2020: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weber School District Transportation, 900 South 4100 West
- Roy
- 5/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Roy Christian Church, 4347 South 1900 West
