Blockbuster: COVID-19 vaccination center operates inside a Lehi movie theater

LEHI (ABC4 News) – With Utahns 65 and older now eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine, there are new vaccination centers opening up throughout the state to handle the demand, including one in Utah County which provides patients with the red-carpet treatment.

The Larry H. Miller Megaplex at Thanksgiving Point is open and showing movies but Boyd and Joyce Wathen of Lehi weren’t there to see a Hollywood blockbuster Friday. They were getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s done? Holy cow!” Boyd said after the injection in his left arm.

Call it the Vaccinema. Nomi Health has partnered with the Utah County Health Department to open four vaccination centers to inoculate between 2500 and 5000 patients a week. One of them right outside Theater 1 with the Dolby Sound echoing from neighboring theaters. Just like a bucket of buttered popcorn, Boyd is taking it with a grain of salt.

“I’m in a movie theater to get a medical vaccine?”, he said. “Of course, it’s unusual. It’s fine though.”

The silver screen was blank as the Wathens waited out their mandatory observation period and described the feeling of finally getting their long-awaited shot.

“Relief,” Joyce told ABC4 News. “So that we don’t have to worry so much when we go out and be around family at all.”

Of course, this vaccine is a double feature, so they’ll see their sequel in about four weeks. Boyd, who’s in his 80’s, told me what he’s looking forward to when the credits finally roll on this pandemic.

“A couple more years,” he said with a laugh. “Yeah.”

In addition to the Lehi location, Nomi Health is operating a vaccination center at the Megaplex Theater in Vineyard, plus another center in Orem and a mobile immunization truck that visits senior care facilities.

To schedule a vaccine appointment in Utah County, go to: https://health.utahcounty.gov/covid-19-vaccine/

To learn more about Nomi Health, go to: https://nomihealth.com/covid-response/

Nomi Health | COVID ResponseBuilt from the ground up Through our COVID-19 Response Programs, we step in as a general contractor and rebuild the supply chain to lower costs and reshape the response.; Truly rapid turnarounds At Nomi, our testing programs deliver results within an average of 24–48 hours and we will always notify patients of their results, even if the result is negative.nomihealth.com

