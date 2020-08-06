Block party and garage sale to bring neighbors together

SANDY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone. Choosing to focus on the positive when surrounded by negative can be challenging. Alex Beekley, 18, decided to throw a block party and garage sale that hasn’t only impacted her COVID-19 experience but her entire community.

Alex Beekley

“Community has always been very important to me, probably because I have always moved around so much and never had ‘roots’. Being able to live in the same place for the last four years has allowed me to connect with my neighbors and people around me more, which has been a blessing in itself. I’ve learned that community is more than just a place or a neighborhood: it’s people. Extraordinary, kind, and important people,” Alex told ABC4 News.

As the pandemic has progressed and life started feeling uncertain Alex said she and her neighbors had the idea to host a safe community event that would follow all state coronavirus guidelines.

“The ultimate goal of this block party would be to just create a fun and light environment for people to come, socialize a little bit, get some things they need and maybe meet a stranger. We are all in need of some socialization time because we have been so isolated these past few months.”

The party and sale will take place on Aug. 8 and 9 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., with free refreshments and entertainment. Those attending the event can expect to find everything from clothing, home décor, and furniture.

“We believe this is the best way to provide hope in a very uncertain and dark time in our history,” Alex said.

Alex is heading to college in the fall, she said as she heads into the unknown future she will continue doing her best to stay positive. “When we’re positive, the world seems brighter and full of hope, somethings we really need in this day and age. If we always focused on the negative, life would seem meaningless and disastrous, but that simply isn’t true. The minute we change our perspective and mindset from negative to positive, opportunities, and light come out of nowhere and it truly is the best feeling.”