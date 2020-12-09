Biomat USA asking for plasma donations to help COVID-19 patients

ROY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders at Biomat USA are asking for convalescent plasma donations from people who have recovered from COVID-19, to help others who are currently sick, battle this disease. A couple is now on a mission, to donate their plasma as much as they can after losing a loved one.

Maquel Bagley lost her father due to COVID-19 complications. He was on a list to get a convalescent plasma treatment, but Bagley says she believes there weren’t enough donations coming in.

“We lost him at the end of May and he never did receive the plasma, but I keep trying to go to hope somebody else won’t have to go through losing their father, loved one, or family member,” said Maquel Bagley.

She and her husband, Mark now donate regularly. Leaders at Biomat USA say those who tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered, may have antibodies, giving severe COVID-19 patients a better opportunity to fight the virus.

“Doing this, I believe that it is helping him out because if we could do a cause that’s good to help anybody out, where we could have one less person die, I think we could do our part,” said Mark Bagley.

As of Wednesday, 995 people have died due to COVID-19, according to data from the Utah Department of Health.

“Go get tested. If you have the disease, or if you have the antibodies, and you know you have it, if you can help anybody out or donate in any shape or form, we could sure use your help,” said Mark.

Biomat USA is offering one hundred dollars per donation.

For more information on donating: www.grifolsplasma.com