‘Better to be safe than sorry’: Some Utahns waiting hours for COVID-19 testing

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Utahns have been waiting in long lines the last couple of days to get tested for COVID-19, but the Utah Department of Health said it expected this is as the holidays have come to an end and people are not sure if they have come into contact with someone that has contracted COVID-19.

A majority of people ABC 4 spoke to Tuesday said they would wait hours to get tested.

The Utah Department of Health said it is critical to have patience and if you cannot wait as long there are 25 rapid testing sites throughout the state.

Find those here.

“It’s a good thing to go get tested just in case,” said Charla Haley.

Charla Haley is a spokesperson for the Utah Department of Health

She said this is the first time the department of health has had this many testing sites. She said it had to be done because of the expected holiday spike in cases and continued rise in cases.

The goal, according to Haley, is to keep all 25 COVID-19 rapid testing sites open until the end of February.

Some Utahns at the Utah State fair Park had been tested multiple times for COVID-19 but said it is worth it to wait, no matter how long, to make sure they don’t have COVID-19 and don’t infect other people.

“Obviously shorter would be great but we know these healthcare workers have a lot of demand and it’s hard to get all these tests done, so we certainly understand,” said Chris Shapard.

“We described the Disneyland wait as a three and half hour wait for one ride and I said ‘okay If I waited for 3 and half hours for a Disneyland ride, I can wait,'” said Cathy Gibson.

Gibson and her mother were in line to get tested as a precaution.

The rapid antigen tests are not as accurate as the PCR tests. The PCR tests are the nasal swabs that collect a sample from your throat.

The antigen tests are much quicker and only take 15-30 minutes, however, Haley said if you show no symptoms and test positive or are showing symptoms and test negative, the best practice is to go get a PCR test.

“It is better to be safe than sorry,” said Shapard.

The CDC says 1 in 5 people who are showing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 tested negative with an antigen rapid test.

” This is highly transmissible,” said Haley. “It is really easy to pass it from someone to another person.”