Best buy will require customers to wear face coverings

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As a resurgence of COVID-19 cases begin to plague the country, Best Buy has made to decision to require all customers to wear face coverings while shopping in our stores.

The new requirement will take into effect on Wednesday, July 15, and will help protect not only our shoppers and communities, but also the tens of thousands of Best Buy employees working to serve our customers each day.

Best buy says they will also continue to do the following at all of their stores:

Provide a face covering if a customer doesn’t have one and allow small children and those unable to wear one for health reasons enter stores without one.

Offer 24/7 shopping at Best Buy via our website and app for any customer who has a concern about wearing a mask.

Offer home delivery or contactless curbside pickup, which remain in place at all our stores.

Best Buy believes relevant statewide policies requiring masks are an appropriate public health response in protecting frontline retail workers and customers from the growing spread of COVID-19.