At-home COVID-19 testing kits available at CVS, Walgreens, Walmart

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2020 file photo, a doctor takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at the Cocodrilos Sports Park in Caracas, Venezuela. PAHO, the regional office for the World Health Organization in the Americas, said the week of Jan. 22 2021 that only 3,000, or about 1%, of the 340,000 COVID antigen testing kits sent to the country have been used. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

(ABC4) – While vaccinations continue across the U.S., COVID-19 testing remains important, especially in light of variants spreading in Utah and other states.

Three retailers – CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart – are offering new ways to get a COVID-19 test that allow you to test from your home.

CVS is offering three kits – the Ellume COVID-19 Home Test, the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test and the Pixel by Labcorp PCR Test Home Collection Kit – that have all received FDA Emergency Use Authorization. You do not need a prescription to get any of these kits and all of them can be used regardless of whether or not you have symptoms.

CVS testing kits

Ellume COVID-19 Home Test Kit: It was the first to receive Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA. This test will deliver your results in 15 minutes through a free app downloaded to a smartphone without the need for a second test. It will be available in select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts starting the week of April 19, with increasing availability on CVS.com and in most CVS Pharmacy locations by the end of May.

Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test: This kit will provide results in 15 minutes. It comes with two tests, which should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests. The test is available at CVS.com and in 5,600 CVS Pharmacy locations as of the week of April 19 with additional locations to follow.

Pixel by Labcorp Home Collection Kit: This PCR test is the same test used by physicians across the U.S. Results are usually available within 1-2 days and can be found via the Pixel by Labcorp website. You can purchase this kit now at CVS.com.

These over-the-counter testing options are not covered by insurance and are not meant to diagnose acute COVID-19 infection or test the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination. For more information, click here.

Walgreens and Walmart

Walgreens and Walmart, like CVS, are offering the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test for purchase online or in stores.

The Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test can provide results in 15 minutes. It comes with two tests, which should be administered twice over three days with at least 36 hours between tests.

To see Walgreens’ COVID-19 testing kits, visit Walgreens.com.

Walmart is offering numerous at-home testing kits that you can purchase online at Walmart.com.