As Utahns continue to navigate life during the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials say we’re making progress

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utahns continue to navigate life in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Gary Herbert, along with state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn say they like what they see.

At the beginning of August, Herbert set a goal for the seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases to fall below 400 by September 1st.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Dunn said that average has dropped below the governor’s goal, saying it’s a good sign.

“I’m confident that we can continue moving in this direction,” Dunn said. “Let’s stay committed to doing what we know works.”

She also notes that hospitalization and the rate of positivity and transmission are also down.

But with this, she continues to remind each of us that while data suggests a downward trend, to be mindful of public health practices such as wearing a mask, good hygiene, and taking social distancing measures.

“As we reach the end of August, I think we all need to be really proud of what progress we’ve made and where we’re at,” Dunn said.

As for Herbert’s message, he asks Utahns to redouble their efforts as schools, businesses, and social events continue to reopen.

“I like the trend, I like the position that the state of Utah is in when it comes to protecting people’s health, helping conduct ourselves so we don’t spread the coronavirus and also, opening up our economy so livelihoods are being protected as well as lives,” Herbert said.

And in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 some students at Enterprise High School in Washington County are speaking out on the importance of wearing a mask.

“We don’t like doing it. We’re gonna do it because it ensures we can do all these different things that we love,” said student Dallee Cobb.

“It’s one small thing that we can do that makes it a lot easier for us to be in school. And we just want to follow the rules that have been set in place,” said another student Dawson Thelin.

As cases continue to decrease – compared to recent months – Dunn and Herbert said the data is encouraging, noting people are also changing their behaviors, in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

