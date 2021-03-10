As Utah plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, what should people expect?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 – The Governor’s Office says it anticipates opening up vaccine eligibility to all adults, perhaps as soon as April 1.

This comes before Governor Spencer Cox signs the “endgame bill,” which passed the State Legislature and aims to lift the mask mandate and other restrictions by April 10.

“They want us to get back to a normal state of interacting with each other,” Intermountain Medical Director Dr. Tamara Sheffield says.

Health officials say more people will be registering and receiving the shot. After which, there are some important reminders for people about what happens after getting the vaccine.

According to state and federal health officials, all three vaccines are 95% effective, and protect “against severe infection from the disease prevent hospitalizations, death,” Sheffield says.

After receiving the shot, health officials say there is a 2-week waiting period.

“You have to give it time for your immune system to build up the protection so that’s why they are saying two weeks and even 4 weeks is better,” Sheffield explains.

Despite recommendations from the CDC, Utah and several other states – like Wyoming and Texas – plan to roll back mask mandates, which could be premature.

“As soon as the disease level is low enough, then we can lift some of those masking requirements,” Sheffield tells ABC4.

Utah plans to have 1.5 million first doses in by April 10.

The mask mandate will continue after April 10 for schools and large gatherings, according to the Governor’s Office.