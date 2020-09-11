ARUP to offer rapid response COVID-19 saliva testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – ARUP Laboratories announced Friday morning that they will now offer saliva testing to detect COVID-19. The molecular diagnostic test will be available with preapproval to ARUP clients nationwide.

According to ARUP, COVID-19 testing using saliva samples offer significant benefits to both the individual being tested and the healthcare provider. The individual being tested benefits from a saliva test as it isn’t as invasive as the traditional deep nasal swab test is. The provider administering the saliva test benefits because they face less risk of exposure to COVID-19 as infected individuals will cough or sneeze after a nasal swab test.

“Offering accurate, high-quality COVID-19 testing and delivering results quickly to as many patients as possible is part of our commitment to excellent patient care,” said Adam Barker, PhD, director of ARUP’s new COVID-19 Rapid Response Lab.

ARUP moved to offer COVID-19 saliva testing after researchers at ARUP and the University of Utah Health found self-collected saliva tests and nasal swab COVID tests provide equally effective detection results. ARUP’s study on this topic was published in the Journal of Clinical Microbiology.

“We’re pleased to be one of the first labs to offer a COVID-19 saliva test that makes high-quality testing easier for patients and for providers,’ said ARUP CEO Sherrie L. Perkins, MD, PhD. “ARUP remains committed to research, development and performance of tests that improve diagnosis of COVID-19 and all other diseases.”

ARUP is a nonprofit enterprise of the U of U and its Department of Pathology. In addition to performing all testing at the U of U Health, ARUP has thousands of hospital and health-system clients nationwide.