ARUP antibody testing to help determine prevalence coronavirus in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – In the six weeks since ARUP Laboratories became the first laboratory in Utah and one of the first in the nation to offer COVID-19 testing, it has performed more than 40,000 tests in Utah.

The laboratory, which is a nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah, has the capacity to perform up to 4,500 tests per day, and plans to increase its capacity to 7,500 tests daily.

“Widespread testing is a crucial part of our state’s coronavirus response, and we’re grateful for the capacity and expertise that ARUP brings to the table,” said Utah Gov. Gary Herbert said after touring ARUP Monday.

ARUP representatives say it was the first lab in Utah and one of the first in the nation to offer COVID-19 antibody tests to determine exposure to the virus.

Community hospitals, large health systems, academic medical centers, and other healthcare organizations in Utah and nationwide seek antibody testing as they develop plans and surveillance programs that aim to safely get people back to work.

ARUP expects it will soon be able to perform more than 30,000 antibody tests daily.

“We developed COVID-19 tests on an accelerated schedule, but did so without skipping a single step,” said David Hillyard, MD, medical director of ARUP’s Molecular Infectious Diseases Lab. “Throughout all phases of testing, we worked closely with state and local laboratories to help us achieve a high-capacity, high-quality testing capability.”

ARUP say it is also participating in a number of clinical trials for possible COVID-19 treatments. These include clinical trials underway at the U of U and Intermountain Healthcare as well as nationally.

