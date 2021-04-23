Are COVID-19 vaccines going to waste in Utah counties with lower vaccination rates?

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The areas covered by the Central Utah Public Health Department and the TriCounty Health Department have some of the lowest COVID-19 vaccination percentages in the state, according to data found on coronavirus.utah.gov.

In the Central Utah jurisdiction, which includes Juab, Sanpete, Millard, Sevier, Piute, and Wayne counties, 37% of people 16 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 28% are fully vaccinated.

In the TriCounty jurisdiction, which includes Daggett, Uintah, and Duchesne counties, 34% of people 16 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine and 27% are fully vaccinated.

Utah is experiencing a decline in number of Utahns getting the COVID-19 vaccine. With this decline, what is happening to any extra vaccine doses?

Angie Knaphus, Public Information Officer at the Central Utah Public Health Department, tells ABC4 that despite demand initially exceeding supply of vaccines, the department is seeing a decline in the number of people scheduling appointments, as well as a decrease in those showing up for vaccine clinics.

In fact, enough people are not showing up to the department’s vaccine clinics, that they are stopping the clinics, she says.

Supply is now way over demand in terms of number of COVID-19 vaccines, Knaphus says. She says the health department is handling this situation by under drawing vaccines for even those scheduled out using trends that officials have noticed in number of no shows.

Knaphus says those giving the vaccines will keep vaccines in the freezer so that they won’t waste them, even if that means people waiting a little longer for any vaccines that need to be prepared at the end of the day.

“We definitely don’t want to waste,” Knaphus explains.

Liberty Best is the Public Information Officer for the TriCounty Health Department. She says the health department has fully vaccinated about one-third of the eligible population and supply is meeting demand.

Those who have received their first dose are consistently showing up for the second dose, Best says. However, the number of people coming in for first doses is slowing.

She says she is not aware of any unused vaccines going to waste. And the health department is administering vaccines a little differently. Currently, vaccines are only being offered drive-through style. If they are getting to the end of the day and need to open another vial of the vaccine, they will tell people to come back tomorrow to avoid having a surplus prepared, Best explains.

The department isn’t taking appointments, but people can get vaccinated if they show up at the appropriate locations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until May.

Additionally, the department is only offering the Moderna vaccine at this point, so vaccines are only available to those 18 and older, Best states.

Best says this is more convenient for people to get the vaccine because they can receive it after work hours. Since the vaccines are open to everybody and they aren’t taking appointments, Best states that negates the need for a waiting list for extra vaccines.