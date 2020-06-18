Are Utahns wearing masks?

Live Now
Utah (ABC4 News) – As the coronavirus continues to spread across Utah, state officials have been reminding Utahns the importance of wearing masks in public, especially when socially distancing isn’t possible. 

Currently, it isn’t a state requirement to wear a mask when out in public. Coronavirus is transmitted through airborne droplets. The droplets get exhaled by infectious people, particularly when talking, coughing, or sneezing—this is why medical officials advise people to wear masks.

Masks are becoming the new staple in people’s daily lives so, ABC4 wants to see your masks! Homemade? Where do you keep your mask? Cute, creative cloth or styles? We want to add them to our gallery.

Do you think Utahn’s should be required to wear masks when out in public?

Don’t have a mask? The state has a goal to get ‘A Mask for every Utahn.’

