Arches, Canyonlands closed to the public during coronavirus pandemic

SOUTHEASTERN UTAH (ABC4 News)- In an effort to “flatten the curve” and “slow the spread” of the coronavirus in Utah both Arches and Canyonland National Parks will be closed to the public.

The closure of both parks starts Saturday, March 28th until further notice. Visitors with camping reservations impacted by this closure may cancel or reschedule online at www.Recreation.gov, or by calling (877) 444-6777.

The governor issued a “Stay Safe, Stay Home” directive to Utahns on Friday, but the directive did not prohibit visitors at the national parks. The governor did say that only those who live in the same county as state parks may visit.

Zion, Bryce Canyon, and Capitol Reef are still partially open to locals but the governor asks that people obey social distancing guidelines. *Note: Check the link for each park’s website, several trails and facilities are closed for COVID-19 precautions.

