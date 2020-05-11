Arches and Canyonlands to reopen May 29

View of the Delicate Arch at sunset in the Arches National Park near Moab, Utah on April 21, 2018. – The park which has over 2000 arches that were formed over 100 million years by a combination of water, ice, extreme temperatures and underground salt movement. (Photo by Mark Ralston / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah national parks are beginning to reopen their gates as the federal, state and local entities ease restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Arches and Canyonlands national parks, which were both closed to the public on March 28, will be increasing recreational access again starting May 29, 2020.

The National Park Service (NPS) says it is working with federal, state, and local public health authorities to increas access on a park-by-park basis.

Beginning May 29, Arches National Park and Canyonlands will resume allowing access to:

All park roads, trails, and restrooms,

Commercial operations as previously permitted.

Backcountry permits for Canyonlands and climbing/canyoneering permits for Arches will be available for use starting May 30.

The following facilities and services remain closed at this time:

Visitor centers and park stores,

The Fiery Furnace and backcountry camping at Arches,

Devils Garden Campground at Arches,

Willow Flat Campground at Island in the Sky district and Needles Campground in The Needles district of Canyonlands.

Fee collection continues to be suspended at both parks until further notice.

Park officials encourage visitors to prepare ahead of time before they arrive at the park by consulting park webpages and social media pages for basic orientation and hiking information. Learn more at: Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park.

