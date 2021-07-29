Apple again requiring masks in stores for customers, staff

FILE – In this Friday, May 21, 2021, file photo, customers look at the iPhone 12 at an Apple store, in New York. Three tech companies that have amassed unparalleled influence while reshaping the way we live released their latest quarterly report cards in a flurry late Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Although Apple, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet Inc. make their money in different ways, the results for the April-June period served as another reminder of the clout they wield and why government regulators are growing increasingly concerned about whether they have become too powerful. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(ABC4) – If you are heading to an Apple Store in Utah, you will want to bring your mask.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new masking guidelines, even for vaccinated people, in response to new information about the ability of the Delta variant to spread. Under the new guidance, the CDC has recommended that anyone living in areas of “substantial and high” virus transmission wear a mask inside.

Some places – like Salt Lake City facilities and Utah courts – have already reinstated their mask requirements, regardless of your vaccination status.

According to multiple reports, including this from Bloomberg, most Apple Stores are again going to require masks for customers and staff.

An internal memo shared with staff, and obtained by Bloomberg, show Apple plans to restore the masking rule at most U.S. retail stores, regardless of vaccination status. Starting Thursday, July 29, the reinstated mask requirement will take effect.

All three of Utah’s Apple Store locations – Salt Lake City, Murray, and Farmington – are requiring masks, according to Apple’s website. Each of these cities falls within the high COVID-19 transmission level based on the CDC’s data tracker.

While Apple is not requiring its employees to get vaccinated, Bloomberg reports the company is encouraging it. Meanwhile, Google announced Wednesday that anyone wishing to work in the office must get vaccinated.