Apocalypse? CDC provides tips, AMC teases Walking Dead season 11

(ABC4) – As AMC teases the newest season of The Walking Dead, the Center for Disease and Control and Preparedness shares tips regarding the possibility of living in a post-apocalyptic world.

As part of AMC’s “11 Weeks of Reveals until Season 11” of The Walking Dead, which returns Sunday, August 22 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT, the company released their newest trailer for their long-awaited season 11.

As eager fans await the final season of The Walking Dead, including the CDC, government officials emphasize the importance of being prepared and ready.

“You’ve probably figured out we’re big fans of zombies. While we know zombies are fictional, they tie in so well with another topic we’re deeply invested in, emergency preparedness,” the CDC shares.

According to the organization, it is vital to be prepared for the utmost, because you never know when a disaster can strike. Take the COVID-19 global pandemic for example.

Many were caught off guard and incited a form of panic, emptying shelves of food, emergency kits, and even toilet paper. The CDC says it’s probably best to avoid that same scenario again and gives additional tips on emergency preparedness.

Stock up now, instead of later The CDC says the first thing you need to be ‘apocalypse ready’ or just ready in general for any disaster, is an emergency kit.

This includes things like water, food, and other supplies to get you through the first couple of days before you can locate a zombie-free refugee camp (or in the event of a natural disaster, it will buy you some time until you are able to make your way to an evacuation shelter or until utility lines are restored).

They also emphasized the importance of having your gas tank always filled. They would hate to have anyone siphoning gas, especially with their mouths like The Walking Dead cast did back in season 1.

“Make a pit stop, fill up before it’s too late,” the CDC adds. “Siphoning gas…with your mouth? Gross. If you remember to always keep your tank at least half full, you can avoid having the lingering taste of petrol linger in your mouth and have enough fuel to get outta Dodge before impending disaster strikes.”

Below are a few items you should include in your kit, for a full list visit the CDC Emergency page.

Water (1 gallon per person per day)

(1 gallon per person per day) Food (stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly)

(stock up on non-perishable items that you eat regularly) Medications (this includes prescription and non-prescription meds)

(this includes prescription and non-prescription meds) Tools and Supplies (utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.)

(utility knife, duct tape, battery-powered radio, etc.) Sanitation and Hygiene (household bleach, soap, towels, etc.)

(household bleach, soap, towels, etc.) Clothing and Bedding (a change of clothes for each family member and blankets)

(a change of clothes for each family member and blankets) Important documents (copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few)

(copies of your driver’s license, passport, and birth certificate to name a few) First Aid supplies (although you’re a goner if a zombie bites you, you can use these supplies to treat basic cuts and lacerations that you might get during a tornado or hurricane)

“We felt T-Dog’s pain when he ripped open his arm on a rusty car door while trolling the wreckage and siphoning gas. We’re assuming that you’re not scavenging for supplies on the freeway or hiding under abandoned cars to avoid walkers, but the key takeaway here is to always have a first aid kit on hand. By doing so, you could avoid having to stop the bleeding with a grimy towel and some duct tape like T-Dog did…not exactly sterile supplies,” the CDC shares.

Once you’ve made your emergency kit, the CDC recommends families gathering together to come up with an emergency plan. It is essential to have an emergency plan in place as they will help you sort through the dilemma you are in, more consciously.

According to April Litchford, the Home and Community Extension Assistant Professor for Box Elder County, having your home prepared in case of an emergency is essential for survival.

Litchford shares that more than 40% of US households do not have a 3-day supply of clean water, and one-third of US households do not have enough food in their home to last three days.

“Households experiencing food insecurity may have less than a day of available food,” she adds. “This is kind of concerning.”

Litchford states that this issue has been brought to her attention following the birth of the pandemic and how many were panic buying, and leaving most shelves empty at grocery stores.

(ABC4)

According to the Community Extension Assistant Professor, it is vital to plan ahead and be prepared. But how do you start?

Litchford says that it is best to start slow and keep going from there. She breaks it down into three points:

Condense

Plan

Sustain

When it comes to condensing, Litchford urges the public to throw out or donate things that are not essential and create space for the supplies that matter.

“Get a storage shed in another area for things you just can’t part with, also find better ways to store, so that you can free up space for emergency supplies that should be in your immediate dwelling,” she shares.

According to CDC officials, If the apocalypse were to happen and zombies ever did start roaming the streets, CDC would conduct an investigation much like any other disease outbreak. CDC would provide technical assistance to cities, states, or international partners dealing with a zombie infestation. This assistance might include consultation, lab testing and analysis, patient management and care, tracking of contacts, and infection control (including isolation and quarantine).

In the meantime, if you would like to get involved in emergency relief efforts conducted by the CDC visit the COVID-19 emergency response crowdfunding campaign at give4cdcf.org.

To learn more about what CDC does to prepare for and respond to emergencies of all kinds, visit: http://emergency.cdc.gov/cdc/orgs_progs.asp

To learn more about how you can prepare for and stay safe during an emergency visit: http://emergency.cdc.gov/