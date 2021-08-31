Another Utah college mandates COVID-19 vaccines for students

KAYSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – Yet another college in Utah is requiring students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. This is the fourth higher education institution in the Beehive State to announce such a mandate.

Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Utah due to the delta variant, and the full FDA approval of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Davis Technical College is now requiring students to have the COVID-19 vaccine by December 22, 2021.

Exemptions will be permitted for students with medical, religious, or personal reasons. Davis Tech currently recommends mask-wearing while on its campuses.

The University of Utah, Utah State University, Weber State University, and Utah Valley University have already mandated vaccines for students.

