‘Another step in the wrong direction’: Utah adds over 1K new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Cox reacts

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,113 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 29.

Governor Spencer Cox released a statement in response to Utah’s steep increase in cases:

“Today’s case count is another step in the wrong direction for our state. But we remain confident in vaccines to help us turn the tide. Unfortunately, nearly everyone who is getting sick, and who will end up in the hospital because of today’s case counts, is unvaccinated. This pandemic of the unvaccinated is tragic because it is preventable. It has never been easier to get a vaccine. While we are encouraged by increases in vaccinations, we need more people to protect themselves and their families.”

There are three new virus-related death reported.

A total of 431,256 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,910,139 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,757.

UDOH reports a total of 5,300,071 total tests, an increase of 9,993 since yesterday.

In total, 3,009,594 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,122 more than yesterday. Of those, 1,475,806 people are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 691 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 353 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,526.

UDOH is reporting 2,450 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 431,256 430,143 Total people tested 2,910,139 2,904,382 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,450 2,447 Vaccines administered 3,009,594 3,001,472 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 353 350 Total hospitalizations 18,526 18,476

