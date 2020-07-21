SAN NICOLAS DE LOS GARZA, MEXICO (ABC4 News) – Another hand sanitizer has been recalled for potentially having methanol (wood alcohol) in it, adding the number on the FDA”s lists.

The recall is voluntary from the company who created the product. Optimus Instant Hand Sanitizer.

According to the release sent to ABC4 News, Methanol which is found in the human body if absorbed via ingestion or the skin can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, and permanent damage to the nervous system or death.

(Getty Images)

Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.

Optimus Hand Sanitizer is distributed in 55 gallon blue drum and in 8.5 oz, 1 Gallon and 275 gallon tanks. All are labeled with a green and white label. This product is distributed throughout the United States.

The lot number affected starts with the letter ‘M’, then a dash, “M-“

So far it is being reported no one has been affected by the product.