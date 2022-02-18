Another COVID-19 test recalled by FDA

A health worker places a tube with a swab sample for a COVID-19 coronavirus test among others in Bogota on December 21, 2020. – The main cities in Colombia announced Monday restrictions that affect some 15 million people due to an increase in the speed of contagion of the new coronavirus in the framework of the Christmas festivities (Photo by Juan BARRETO / AFP) (Photo by JUAN BARRETO/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – The Federal Drug Administration has issued a recall on a COVID-19 direct antigen rapid test Friday afternoon.

E25Bio is recalling its COVID-19 Direct Antigen Response Tests (DART) for several reasons, a press release states.

The tests were marketed and distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance, or approval from the FDA. Some of the labels of the test include inaccurate claims and instructions, including a statement that misrepresents the test as FDA-authorized.

On February 4, 2022, the FDA issued a Safety Communication warning users to stop using the tests.

Since the test has not been authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA, there isn’t enough data demonstrating that the test’s performance is accurate.

This runs the risk of obtaining false-positive and false-negative test results.

According to the FDA, false-negative results are when the test does not detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus but the person is actually infected.

False-positive results occur when the test says the person has SARS-CoV-2 virus present but they are actually not infected.

There is also a risk of injury if users follow any labeling instructions directing self-collection of nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal samples, a press release states.

Who may be affected?

Health care providers and other organizations who used the E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test for SARS-CoV-2 screening or diagnosis.

People who were tested for SARS-CoV-2 using the E25Bio COVID-19 Direct Antigen Rapid Test.

The FDA says only trained health care providers should collect these types of swab samples to prevent serious injury.

Currently, there have been no reports of injuries, adverse health consequences, or death associated with the use of the recalled tests.