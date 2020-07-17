Angel Flight takes Utah donations to New Mexico families in Navajo Nation

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – A small airplane took off from the South Valley Regional Airport Thursday carrying nearly 500 lbs of personal protective equipment for families in the Navajo Nation. 

Pilot Mike Evans flew the load; he’s been a volunteer pilot since the 80s, “Makes me feel good. I have an expensive airplane and I don’t treat it like a toy, I want it to do something for somebody.”

Thursday’s load is only a small piece of the picture though, it was flight 137 since April. 

Angel Flight West, the organization Evans flies for, does the transit, but With Love from Strangers collects the supplies. 

Christina Thuet is the founder and director of With Love from Strangers, she’s also a pediatrician who worked on the Navajo Nation for years.

She explained, “The Navajo Nation is massive so with the Angel Flight West partnership, we fly into really remote areas and curate what that community is needing which is different than what another community is needing several hours away.”

If you can help donate supplies, With Help From Strangers website and Facebook page are great places to start. 

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources
Sarah Martin
Sarah Martin
Sarah graduated from BYU with a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism. While there, she worked as an anchor and reporter for KBYU’s “Eleven News at Noon.” and received advanced instruction and experience including going to DC to cover the 2016 presidential election.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story