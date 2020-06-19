American Fork teenager crowned Sonic Drive-In’s 2020 QuaranQueen

AMERICAN FORK (ABC4 News) – An American Fork High School student has gone from a “quaranteen” to a QuaranQueen.

Malyssa Mecham, 16, is a violinist..a seamstress and a clogger. Now she’s also royalty.

It all started when she saw this Instagram post for a Sonic Drive-In contest. Malyssa and her 22-year-old sister Bekah, a BYU art major, were on the case. Literally. They made a prom dress out of an old pillow case and Sonic hamburger wrappers. Malyssa completed the outfit with a Sonic corsage, roller skates and peppermint earrings for a prom themed photoshoot and video.

“You know how with prom it’s usually popular vote and the most popular girl,” Malyssa told ABC4 News. “And this contest, like any girl had a shot at winning. It was all about creativity.”

A few weeks later, Malyssa found out that she was the first – and maybe only – National Sonic QuaranQueen.

“It was like ‘Oh my goodness’,” she said.

In addition to a crown and a slush scepter, Malyssa gets a year’s worth of free Sonic drinks…and $25,000 to buy a new car.

“It feels like a dream,” she said. “I feel like it will be more real when we have the car. It’s going to feel crazy. It’s crazy how things turned out.”

On Friday, Sonic Drive-In’s Director of Operations for Utah David Howe congratulated Malyssa and her family.

“It’s great,” Howe said. “No one would ever think that here in Utah, in American Fork that we would have that great honor.”

After coronavirus forced Malyssa to miss her real prom, her sweet 16 party and an orchestra trip to Seattle, this is a silver lining to a sophomore year she’ll never forget.

“It was nice to have like something to get my mind off of it because you usually focus on the negative of this whole quarantine thing,” Malyssa said. “You can still win contests and create something beautiful out of garbage I guess, wrappers….It feels really cool to be the first QuaranQueen. It’s really fun.”

The $25,000 check for a new car comes at the perfect time for Malyssa. She just passed her driver’s test to get her license.