American Fork offers City Hall at no cost for virtual weddings and funerals

AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4 News) – American Fork City Mayor Brad Frost announced Friday he will be offering City Hall at no cost to residents and their families for wedding and funeral services.

In addition to the building, Mayor Frost said the city will also offer up the use of their virtual conferencing technologies so friends and families can participate in these special occasions.

“We recognize your efforts have been a sacrifice as we all wait this out. But we also recognize that some things just can’t wait. That’s why American Fork City wants to do our part by offering our Historic City Hall, as well as our virtual conference technology, for weddings and funerals,” Mayor Frost said.

American Fork residents taking advantage of this service can have up to ten people physically present at city hall during the ceremony, American Fork officials said.

“We are simply leveraging the space we can’t use right now and the technology we have to use during this pandemic, said Mayor Frost. “With churches, temples, and other facilities closed, this is our way to help those that may not have any other options.”

Residents interested can call the city during business hours at 801-763-3000 to schedule an event. They can also visit the city’s website to learn more.

What others are clicking on: