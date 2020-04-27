Amazon’s top sellers during quarantine

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

(ABC4 News) – Most of the United States is over a month into quarantine. Everyone has been asked to do their best to stay at home as much as possible. Schools are closed, most people are working from home, and major events are canceled.

With the increase in home time, a lot of us have realized how unprepared we might have been to stay home for weeks on end. Filling our time has become more difficult than we thought, and how do we keep our kids occupied?

So what do we do? Buy things online.

Amazon has been busy filling orders of increased items.

Here is a list of Amazon’s recent items that have spiked in popularity since the pandemic struck:

It’s no surprise that household items have been in high demand. Paper Towels and water bottles are both on the list of Amazon’s top five “Best Sellers” list. KN95 masks ranked 7 with sales up by 919%.

With school closures in place for the rest of the school year, parents are running out of items to keep their children busy .

Jenga, sidewalk chalk, and Play-DoH all made the top 5 list of popular Amazon purchases in the Toys & Games category.

If you have a social media account chances are you’ve seen a family working on a puzzle together. Amazon shows puzzle sales up by 2,893%. Do puzzles calm you down or stress you out?

#CoronaCuts, look it up…It’s a trend. With salons and barbershops closed people are getting desperate. Amazon shows hair clippers and trimmer sales up by 1,153% ranking third on the Beauty & Personal care list next to hand-sanitizer and face wash.

Nintendo Switch Lite and Nintendo Switch rank second and third under the Electronics category. Originally created for on the go gaming now a best seller when there’s no place to go.











Amazon has 310 million active customers and it looks like a lot of them are taking advantage of those Prime rates this quarantine.

