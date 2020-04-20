Amazon looking to fill 800 positions in Utah as part of hiring initiative

HEMEL HEMPSTEAD, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 14: Items in “Amazon Prime” branded packaging are seen at the Amazon Fulfillment Centre on November 14, 2018 in Hemel Hempstead, England. The online retailer Amazon will again take part in the now-traditional “Black Friday” sales this year, with reductions available from 16-25 November. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Utah (ABC4 News) — Amazon announced more than 800 job openings in Utah as part of the company’s initiative to hire an additional 75,000 people, according to the company.

The company has brought on 100,000 or more new employees nationally, including 1,500 in Utah over the past few weeks. The goal of the hiring initiative was to keep as many people employed as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a release.

Amazon is hiring Utahns to fill a variety of positions, including picking, packing, and shipping customer orders and delivering packages from delivery stations to address the increase in deliveries due to COVID-19.

Those interested in applying should visit amazon.com/slcjobs. Positions are filling up quickly. Amazon said that applicants can text AMAZON to 77088 to get text messages about nearby job openings.

