All eligible, pre-registered Summit County residents receive vaccination appointment reminders

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Appointment invitations have now gone out to all 70-and-older residents of Summit County and pre-registered with the Health Department to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The announcement comes just over three weeks after Utah Governor Spencer Cox announced eligibility for this group of Utahns.

“This is really remarkable, considering that until two weeks ago we were only receiving an average of 300-400 vaccines each week,” says Dr. Phil Bondurant, Summit County Health Department Deputy Director. “With the help of our community partners at the Utah Film Studio, our amazing volunteers, and dedicated staff, we are confident in our ability to deliver the vaccines we receive each week quickly and efficiently. We stand ready to increase throughput at the vaccine clinic as more doses become available.”

Every Summit County resident in this age group who pre-registered with the Health Department should be able to book appointments by the week of February 15.

The Summit County Health Department says a total of 4,100 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to the county as of February 9. Of those, 3,431 have been administered and the remaining 660 will be administered within seven days of delivery.

Health officials say 2018 census data indicates there are an estimated 3,600 individuals living in Summit County who are 70-years-old or older. As of February 9, the Summit County Health Department says a total of 1,325 residents over the age of 70 have received their first dose with hundreds more scheduled to receive first doses through the rest of the month and into March.

According to the Summit County Health Department, the county ranks among the top three health districts in Utah for the number of vaccines given per capita. Officials say the Utah Film Studio is partially to thank as they provided infrastructure and facilities to allow vaccination operations to scale up.

If you or someone you know is 70 or older and has not received an email or a phone call from Summit County to schedule their vaccine appointment, call the Summit County COVID-19 Hotline at 435-333-0050 to register.

The hotline will not be open on Monday, February 15, in observance of President’s Day.