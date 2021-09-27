All but 2 Utah counties reporting high COVID-19 transmission, says CDC

UTAH (ABC4) – Community transmission of COVID-19 has declined in two Utah counties but it isn’t enough to take off the masks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Based on the latest data, the CDC reports the community transmission rate of COVID-19 is high nationwide with just one state not at the high level – California. The Golden State is seeing a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19, as you can see on the CDC map below.

Level of Community Transmission of COVID-19 by state and territory as of Sept. 27, 2021 (CDC)

Utah, like 48 other states, is entirely red. The Beehive State has seen a high level of COVID-19 transmission throughout recent weeks. To be considered a high community transmission county, the CDC relies on the number of new cases per 100,000 persons within the last seven days. To fall in the high transmission category, that number must be 100 or greater. The CDC also reviews the percentage of positive tests during the seven-day period. A rate of 10% or higher will put a county in the high transmission category.

Mid-summer, the CDC advised everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask indoors if they live in areas of substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. As of Sept. 27, the CDC is reporting 3,054 U.S. counties are within the high transmission category. That is up from 3,023 just two weeks ago. Eighty-five counties are within the substantial level of community COVID-19 transmission. Eighty counties are within the moderate or low levels. Even Nebraska, the state with the most counties among the lowest transmission levels for weeks, is completely red.

Here is a look at the community transmission of COVID-19 on the county level as of Sept. 27:

Community transmission of COVID-19 on the county level as of Sept. 27, 2021. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

In Utah, all but two counties are reporting high levels of COVID-19 community transmission. The CDC reports Wayne and Sanpete counties are in the substantial category, signified with the color orange. While Utah has two counties in the orange category, the latest CDC guidance says everyone – vaccinated or not – should be wearing a mask when indoors statewide.

On Friday, Utah reported 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the state total beyond 500,000. Over 2,800 Utahns have died from COVID-19.