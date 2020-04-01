Airport construction worker tests positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City International Airport confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an airport construction worker has tested positive for coronavirus.

The construction worker was employed as a subcontractor on the north concourse. Airport officials say the north concourse contractor has dismissed around 365 employees from that project for a two-day period while the site is thoroughly cleaned.

There are two contractors on the construction projects at the airport, one for the north concourse and another for the south concourse, terminal building and parking garage. The worker who tested positive for coronavirus was only employed on the north concourse so only that portion of the airport’s construction project was impacted.