Airport construction worker tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Salt Lake City International Airport confirmed Wednesday afternoon that an airport construction worker has tested positive for coronavirus.
The construction worker was employed as a subcontractor on the north concourse. Airport officials say the north concourse contractor has dismissed around 365 employees from that project for a two-day period while the site is thoroughly cleaned.
There are two contractors on the construction projects at the airport, one for the north concourse and another for the south concourse, terminal building and parking garage. The worker who tested positive for coronavirus was only employed on the north concourse so only that portion of the airport’s construction project was impacted.