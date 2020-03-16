ABC4 wants to share Utahns’ acts of kindness

(ABC4 News) — ABC4 News wants to “highlight the helpers” during this time when fear associated with coronavirus seems to be at the forefront of the public’s mind.

According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, Utah lead the nation for volunteering in 2018. Volunteering and community service are strong values to Utahns, and ABC4 News wants to recognize those who have been reaching out during this global pandemic.

Please send us a picture and one to two sentences showing a kind act you have witnessed or a way that someone has helped you during the coronavirus outbreak. Please send all entries to KTVXDigitalNews@nexstar.tv and include your first and last name.

