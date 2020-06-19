‘A Hero’s Day at Play’, free golf for frontline workers

Utah (ABC4 News) – Erosion Control Services, a storm water pollution prevention plan company is hosting a complimentary golf tournament to express their appreciation for Salt Lake County hospital workers and first responders during COVID-19.

The free event is scheduled for Friday, August 28th at River Oaks Golf Course 9300 Riverside Drive in Sandy, 8:15 a.m.

Spots will be limited, RSVP as soon as possible to Danielle Roundy danieller@erosioncontrolservices.net by June 26.