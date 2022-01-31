Another COVID-19 vaccine now awaits emergency use authorization from FDA

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotech company Novavax, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Novavax, a biotechnology company announced on Monday that they have submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for approval of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The biotech company submitted the request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for NVX-CoV2373 – its “protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate for immunization of individuals 18 year of age and older against SARS-CoV-2.”

The EUA request is based off the completeness of pre-clinical, clinical and manufacturing-related (CMC) data provided to the agency and also includes the results of two large clincal trials that the company says demonstrated an “overall efficacy of approximately 90 percent and a reassuring safety profile.”

“We’re extremely proud of the work of our teams and we look forward to FDA’s review of our EUA request. We believe our vaccine offers a differentiated option built on a well-understood protein-based vaccine platform that can be an alternative to the portfolio of available vaccines to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax. “I’d like to also extend our thanks for the support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Department of Defense for their partnership leading up to today’s milestone of EUA request submission.”

Novavax completed two phase three clinical trials.

PREVENT-19 included 30,000 participants in the U.S. and Mexico and the results were published in New England Journal of Medicine. The second trial consisted of 15,000 participants in the U.K. and was also published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

According to the biotech company, “NVX-CoV2373 has been granted conditional authorization by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide, including the European Commission, and emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO), with additional filings currently under review.”