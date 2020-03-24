College students in Florida test positive for coronavirus after spring break trip

TAMPA, Fl. (WFLA) – Five University of Tampa students are recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 during spring break, the school said.
The university said the students were traveling together and with other UT students during spring break before testing positive. The school didn’t say where they went during their break or if they lived on or off campus.
The school did send its well wishes.
“We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery,” UT posted on Twitter Saturday night.
The university switched to online classes only on March 17.
