99 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths reported in Navajo Nation

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (ABC4)- Cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in the Navajo community. The most recent report from the Navajo Department of Health says there are 99 new cases and three more deaths related to COVID-19. Total deaths from the novel coronavirus are now at 1,518. There are 38,616 positive cases.

Despite the number of deaths and overall cases, the Navajo Department of Health reports that 36,168 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

The breakdown of new cases by state within the Navajo Nation were:

Arizona 4,184

Utah 1,789

New Mexico reported

The Centers for Disease and Prevention updated its website information on the COVID-19 vaccines for Native American and Alaska Native communities. The site also dispels myths and falsehoods about the vaccines, such as the vaccine giving those who receive it COVID-19 or that the vaccines will change a person’s DNA.

“Different types of vaccines work in different ways to offer protection, but COVID-19 vaccines —like any other vaccine—cannot affect your DNA in any way,” the CDC site says.

The site also provides an additional link to updated information on booster shots for COVID-19. Navajo Nation president Jonathan Nez continues encouraging people to get vaccinated and take precautions so as to prevent the infection, especially in the upcoming holiday season.

“We need more of our Navajo people to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and to get their booster shot prior to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” Nez said. “In the past, the data has shown that we’ve experienced increases in new infections following major holidays where many families gather.”

Nez points out that the principal difference is that vaccines are available as opposed to before when they were not.

“Please practice those safety measures that our health care experts have provided,” he said. “We have to do better and we have to continue to push back on this modern-day monster that we call COVID-19.”

Health care facilities across the Navajo Nation continue to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Residents who would like to get vaccinated should schedule an appointment with their health care provider. For more information on prevention tips and other COVID-19 resources, visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website here. For COVID-19 related questions and information, call (928) 871-7014.

For updated information from the CDC regarding vaccination in tribal communities, click here.