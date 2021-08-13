897 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 897 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, August 13.

There are four new virus-related deaths reported.

A total of 444,385 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,002,720 people have been tested. This is an increase of 6,670.

UDOH reports a total of 5,456,241 total tests, an increase of 11,404 since yesterday.

In total, 3,116,280 vaccines have been administered, which is 8,342 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at 10.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 844 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 354 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,255.

UDOH is reporting 2,525 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 444,385 443,488 Total people tested 3,002,720 2,996,050 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,525 2,521 Vaccines administered 3,116,280 3,107,938 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 354 388 Total hospitalizations 19,255 19,193

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12