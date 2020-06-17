SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly put the kibosh on many activities and celebrations in 2020, recently added to the list is 7-Eleven, Incorporated’s popular July 11th in-store birthday celebration, better known as 7/11 day. Typically, the day draws big crowds into their convenience stores around the country to receive a free slurpee drink, but in efforts to keep employees and customers safe amid the pandemic, instead, the retail chain is giving another special gift in the form of one million meals to Feeding America.

READ: Lagoon adopts stricter mask policy as COVID-19 cases in Utah grow

But if you’re still wanting that free slurpee, all is not lost. 7-Eleven will still give away free slurpee drinks this summer. Loyalty app members will receive one free medium slurpee coupon in their account. The offer is redeemable throughout the entire month of July. As a way to promote physical distancing, the in app promotion allows patrons to acquire the free offering when it’s convenient to them. App members will be able to redeem additional 7-Eleven items as well.

Courtesy: Twitter

Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer says “At 7-Eleven, our top priority is the safety of customers, Franchisees and employees. Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927.”

Lauren Biedron, vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America said “The Feeding America network of food banks has been on the ground addressing the increased need in their communities, we’re thankful for 7-Eleven’s generous donation during this challenging time for many of our neighbors in need.”

READ: How to celebrate dad under COVID-19 restrictions

For those skipping the store altogether, you can still find birthday deals during the month of July on the 7NOW delivery app from July 7 to July 11th.

Have questions about coronavirus?

“For nearly two decades, July 11th has been the busiest day of the year for 7‑Eleven stores as millions of customers visit us to kick off summer with their favorite frozen drink,” said Jarratt. “But this year, we have to make changes for the greater good. “