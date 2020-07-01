Utah’s 4th of July fireworks planned during 2020 pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – The 4th of July is usually a favorite summer holiday where Americans gather together to celebrate our freedom. Firework displays, pool parties, BBQ’s and neighborhood gatherings are usually ingredients for the perfect Independence Day bash.

This year’s 4th is already looking different due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many of Utah’s major firework shows have already been canceled.

We know Utahns will still be looking for ways to celebrate so we created this list of 4th of July celebrations that have taken on a coronavirus twist.

Let us know what displays we’ve missed and we will add them to our list.

Beaver County:

Events will be different this year in Milford. There will be tickets available Tuesday- Thursday to help cut down on lines and assist with social distancing at the park. Fireworks will be held at the Pavilion on the night of the 4th.

Davis County:

West Bountiful’s annual Independence Day fireworks display is still on! On Friday, July 3 at 10 p.m. fireworks will be set off from the Lakeside Golf course and be visible throughout the city. The public will not be allowed on the golf course but can watch from yards, roadways, and trails.

Salt Lake County:

The popular Liberty Park and Jordan Park shows are canceled this year. Instead, Salt Lake residents are invited to show off their patriotic pride and deck out your home, block, or business in their 4th of July best in the city’s Red, White, and You contest.

Tooele County:

There will be fireworks at Tooele High School Football Field 240 West 1st South at 10 p.m. Residents can tune in through the internet and listen to patriotic music during the fireworks show at Country Boy’s Radio on Live365.

Utah County:

At 10 p.m. on July 4th you can look up to witness Freedom Festival’s fireworks over LaVell Edwards Stadium at Brigham Young University, one at Footprinter Park in south Provo, and one at Orem Community Park. The fireworks will reach a height of 1,500 feet, twice the height of fireworks at a normal Stadium of Fire show. Viewers are encouraged to watch the show form their homes.

Thanksgiving Point in Lehi will also have 4th of July fireworks at 10 p.m. Visitors can watch the colorful display and sparkles from inside the Electric Park or near Traverse Outlets overlooking the valley. There are no public viewing options available.

Pleasant Grove City will hold their annual 4th of July fireworks at Discovery Park (1550 North 100 East). Viewers are welcome to watch the fireworks in person at the park but are strongly encouraged to maintain social distancing from other viewers/families.

Washington County: