463 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths reported in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 463 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, April 29.

There are seven new virus-related deaths, all occurring before April 1, 2021.

A total of 396,985 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,551,765 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,402 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,629,348 total tests. This is an increase of 16,041 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,124,832 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 26,895 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 380 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,158.

Officials report 2,197 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 396,985 396,522 Total people tested 2,551,765 2,545,363 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,197 2,190 Vaccines administered 2,124,832 2,097,937 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 142 141 Total hospitalizations 16,158 16,129

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27