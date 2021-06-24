462 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah, 1 new death

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 462 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 24.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 413,008 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,774,848 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,190 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,069,941 total tests. This is an increase of 7,099 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,809,865 total vaccines have been administered, which is 7,412 more than yesterday. UDOH reports 60.1% of Utahns over the age of 12 have received at least one dose while 52.9% are fully vaccinated.

Of Utahns who have been fully vaccinated, 1,331 have gotten sick 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated, and three have died. Over 130 have been hospitalized.

UDOH included the below statement in today’s COVID-19 update:

“Today’s dashboard has been updated to include additional information. Data has been added to the Risk Factors tab on the number of breakthrough cases (people who have gotten sick 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated). While no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people, Utah data shows the vaccines have been remarkably effective in protecting vaccinated Utahns from COVID-19. The data also indicates the vast majority of new cases are in unvaccinated people which is driving the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

Vaccination data has also been updated. A routine data quality project identified several thousand doses mistakenly counted as first doses that should have been counted as second doses.The result is a 0.8% decrease in the number of adults with at least one dose, and a 0.6% increase in the number of adults who have been fully vaccinated.

While the timing of this discovery is unfortunate, with the state pushing to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, we remain committed to data transparency and integrity. We will continue to push strongly toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by Independence Day. The COVID-19 vaccine has never been more readily available or easier to get. We encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to make plans now to get vaccinated. Visit coronavirus.utah.gov to find out where you can be vaccinated.”

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 324 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.9%.

There are 158 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,372.

UDOH is reporting 2,337 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 413,008 412,546 Total people tested 2,774,848 2,770,658 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,337 2,336 Vaccines administered 2,809,865 2,802,453 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 158 167 Total hospitalizations 17,372 17,347

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17