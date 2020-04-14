4 Utah County deputies exposed to COVID-19 during arrest, traffic stop

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Four Utah County deputies are in isolation after Sheriff Mike Smith said they were exposed to COVID-19 while on the job.

Sheriff Mike Smith said three detectives were exposed to a man during his arrest who later tested positive for COVID-19. And on April 13 one of the agency’s deputies, during a traffic stop, was also exposed to a man who was positive for COVID-19.

Have questions about coronavirus?

The sheriff’s office said all four deputies have or will undergo testing for COVID-19. These deputies will remain in isolation until tests show they have not contracted the virus.

“Before COVID-19 became an international concern there were other risks of exposure deputies were routinely faced with. Hepatitis, influenza, blood,and other bodily fluids are part of daily concerns faced by law enforcement officers,” said the sheriff’s office in news release Tuesday. ” Each threat carries its own set of concerns, so being aware of, preventing, and preparing for exposure is always on the minds of our deputies in all areas.”

While exposure to COVID-19 is an ongoing concern, Sheriff Smith wanted to ensure the public that deputies will continue to do their jobs.