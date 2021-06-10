313 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 313 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 10.
There is one new virus-related deaths.
Get Utah’s latest news sent to your inbox! Click here to subscribe to the free ABC4 daily newsletter.
A total of 408,741 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,728,178 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,171 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,989,045 tests. This is an increase of 7,261 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,676,026 total vaccines administered, which is 9,182 more than yesterday. In total, 47.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.5% are fully vaccinated.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.3%.
There are 155 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,038.
UDOH is reporting 2,319 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|408,741
|408,428
|Total people tested
|2,728,178
|2,724,007
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,319
|2,318
|Vaccines administered
|2,676,026
|2,666,844
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|155
|157
|Total hospitalizations
|17,038
|17,003