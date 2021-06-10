313 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 313 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, June 10.

There is one new virus-related deaths.

A total of 408,741 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,728,178 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,171 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,989,045 tests. This is an increase of 7,261 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,676,026 total vaccines administered, which is 9,182 more than yesterday. In total, 47.4% of Utahns have received at least one dose while 39.5% are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.3%. 

There are 155 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,038.

UDOH is reporting 2,319 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive408,741408,428
Total people tested2,728,1782,724,007
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3192,318
Vaccines administered2,676,0262,666,844
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19155157
Total hospitalizations17,03817,003
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9
Image

