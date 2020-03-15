2nd case of coronavirus in Davis County

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- Health officials announced a second case of COVID- 19 in Davis County Saturday.

The person is between 18 and 60 and recently traveled out of the country, health officials said.

“This person and their family should be commended for doing what is best for the entire community. Because of quick self-quarantine and social distancing actions taken, they ensured this exposure to COVID-19 would not spread further in our community,” a press release from Davis County Health Dept. stated.

Since arriving home officials said the person infected separated themselves from their family including using a different bathroom, garbage, and using gloves and proper sanitation.

Once they had symptoms they called ahead to their healthcare provider to ensure the facility and workers were protected, the release states.

Because of the precautions taken health officials say no Davis County residents are at risk. They want to assure everyone that the system for identifying, reporting, and isolating cases of coronavirus is working as designed.

“We encourage residents and visitors not to be alarmed, but to take regular but important preventative health precautions such as correct hand washing, coughing into your elbow, staying home when sick, and practicing social distancing,” officials stated. “Let’s all continue the great work we are doing. Together we can slow the spread of the illness and protect members of our community.”

